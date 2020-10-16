Missions: “twinning” between UK and Malawi. Sister Nilceia, “we persevere in this work because we love God and his people”

(Photo https://www.cbcew.org.uk/)

Malawi is the country chosen by the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales for this year’s World Mission Sunday. An official statement released by the Bishops tells the story of Sister Nilceia who works in a health clinic in a remote area of the south African country – one of the poorest in the world. “Our small clinic is an oasis of hope”, the missionary says. “We persevere in this work because we love God and we love his people. But sometimes, the darkness seems very dark. We share all that we have but sometimes it is not enough to save a sick child. The need here in Malawi is great but the Lord is faithful, and we continue to serve. We take courage from knowing He is with us in this mission”. “Together we are one family, one faith, one Church, and together we share love through good actions”. World Mission Sunday on 18 October “is a wonderful opportunity for the global family of the Church to stand together in solidarity and faith. By taking part, we are offering a hand of friendship and encouragement to our sisters and brothers across the world”, National Director of Missio, Fr. Anthony Chantry, who visited some projects in Malawi late last year before the start of the pandemic, says in the same statement (https://www.cbcew.org.uk/world-mission-sunday-2020-here-i-am-send-me/).