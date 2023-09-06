EU Commission: European Disability and Parking Card valid in all States. Dalli, this facilitates inclusion

Dalli (Photo European Commission)

“For many persons with disabilities, private car transport remains the best or only possibility for travel and getting around independently, ensuring their autonomy”, the European Commission said in Brussels today as it presented a proposal for a standardized European Disability Card and improvements to the current European Parking Card. In particular, the enhancements proposed to the current European Parking Card will allow “persons with disabilities to access the same parking rights available in another Member State”. This Card will have a binding common format that will replace national parking cards for persons with disabilities and be recognised throughout the EU.

European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli said: “Today, we are unlocking free movement for EU citizens with disabilities by ensuring the mutual recognition of their disability status in Europe. This will facilitate the inclusion and full participation of persons with disabilities in our societies by ensuring that persons with disabilities can readily access the support intended for them in all Member States”. To facilitate their use and reduce administrative burden, the proposed directive will require Member States to provide the cards in both physical and digital versions; make conditions and rules for issuing or withdrawing the cards publicly available in accessible formats; and to ensure service providers offer information on special conditions and preferential treatment for persons with disabilities in accessible formats. “To guarantee compliance – the Commission explains –, Member States must ensure persons with disabilities, their representative organisations and relevant public bodies can take action under national law if needed”. The Commission’s proposal will now be discussed by the European Parliament and the Council. The proposal foresees that once adopted, Member States will have 18 months to transpose the Directive into national law. The Commission’s initiative builds on the outcomes of the EU Disability Card pilot project conducted in Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Malta, Romania and Slovenia between 2016 and 2018.