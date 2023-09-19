Nagorno-Karabakh: Michel (EU), “Azerbaijan’s military actions must be immediately halted”

Azerbaijan has launched a new attack on the Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, calling it an “anti-terror operation”, but de facto carrying out what the inhabitants of the enclave consider to be the “de-Armenization” of the region. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said in a statement that Azerbaijan’s military actions “must be immediately halted to allow for a genuine dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians”. The attack, which hit several civilian homes, was also condemned by the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, who said through his spokesman, Peter Stano: “This military escalation should not be used as a pretext to force the exodus of the local population”. The EU also renewed its commitment to facilitating dialogue, although “violence needs to stop in order to provide a conducive environment for peace and normalisation talks”.