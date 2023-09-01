Culture: Council of Europe, tens of thousands of events in 48 countries for Heritage Days 2023

“Living heritage” is the theme chosen for European Heritage Days 2023. Tens of thousands of events on the “diversity and significance of cultural traditions, knowledge, and skills in Europe” will take place in 48 participating countries. This is according to a statement from the Council of Europe that has been organising the European Heritage Days since 1999 together with the European Commission. Until November, thousands of monuments and places of interest will be open to the public. In addition, there will be cultural events, exhibitions, artistic performances, interactive workshops on traditional craftsmanship, lectures, and guided tours. “The European Heritage Days traditionally serve as a reminder of the value and importance of our shared cultural heritage, tangible and intangible aspects of our identity”, said Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić. “By embracing our diverse living heritage, we strengthen our sense of unity and enrich our collective understanding of Europe’s rich cultural tapestry. This year’s focus provides us with a sense of continuity, with a variety of skills, trades and professions enabling us to preserve a testimony to be safeguarded for future generations”, she added. European Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas said: “Now more than ever, we need to support grassroots initiatives and community-led projects. People’s Europe will require joint actions and bottom-up initiatives. This goes to the heart of our way of life and the values that sustain it”.