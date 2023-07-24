EU: humanitarian aid to Chad, “support to people fleeing the conflict in Sudan”

The European Union has allocated an additional 10 million euros in humanitarian aid to Chad to help the country cope with the needs of people fleeing the conflict in Sudan. In the weekend, a new flight of the EU humanitarian air bridge (HAB) took off for N’Djamena. This was announced in a statement by the European Commission. This new funding adds up to the “7 million euros in humanitarian aid” for the response to the crisis in Sudan that had already been announced at the high-level meeting last month in Geneva. Such funds will be used for “the most urgent needs of refugee populations”. Through the air bridge set up last May, the third flight carried almost 90 tons of supplies for different humanitarian partners. 52 tons of the total cargo are donated by the EU from its stockpile in Brindisi. The previous two flights delivered about 180 tons of basic necessities for several partners, including medicines, shelter, water and sanitation equipment, school supplies, and more. “The conflict in Sudan, which sadly has not abated after three months of fighting, is having an increasingly worrying impact in neighbouring Chad. The Chadian people have shown remarkable solidarity with those seeking shelter within their borders, and the EU remains fully committed to supporting Chad in response to this crisis. The EU is mobilising all its available resources, both from a financial and a logistic point of view, to bring help to the populations most in need.”, Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, stated.