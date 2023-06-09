Cultural heritage: Eurojust got back 14 Italian artworks

Fourteen Italian artworks stolen from Italian museums and smuggled into Bavaria, Germany, will be returned to Italy. This has been announced in a release by Eurojust, which assisted the operations of the Italian Comando Carabinieri per la Tutela del Patrimonio Culturale, the Bavarian Criminal Police Bureau (BLKA) of Munich, Germany, and the respective Ministries of Cultural Heritage. Such Italian art objects include: “an Attic black-figure kylix” dating from 540-530 BC; “a Corinthian bronze helmet” from the IV century BC; some “Roman bronze coins” (68 BC – III century BC); four “Valentinian II gold coins” from the Trier mint, dating back to 367-385 AD; and a late Medieval “ivory casket”. The coins and the Medieval casket were stolen from two different Italian museums, one in Parma and one in Milan. The handover took place in the premises of the Operational Unit of the “La Marmora” Comando Carabinieri Tutela Patrimonio Culturale, in Rome, between Brigadier General Vincenzo Molinese and the deputy President of BLKA, Guido Limmer, on June 5th. The ceremony was attended by delegates of the German and Italian National Desks of Eurojust, as well as members of the German police and the German Federal Ministry of Cultural Heritage.