European Monitoring Centre for Drugs: Cannabis Report. Goosdeel (director), “theme that divides politics and public opinion”

Alexis Goosdeel, direttore Emcdda (Foto ANSA/SIR)

“Cannabis is a drug which has long divided public opinion and, today, remains the subject of intense European and international debate”. The Director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), Alexis Goosdeel, said this in his remarks on the new report entitled “Cannabis laws in Europe: questions and answers for policymaking”. This is an anticipation of the “European Drug Report 2023”, which the Lisbon-based EU agency will publish on 16 June, with new data on cannabis use. “Our new analysis – Goosdeel said – comes at a time when the scope of Europe’s cannabis policies is widening, now encompassing not only illicit cannabis control, but also the regulation of cannabis and cannabinoids for therapeutic and other uses. These changes underline the need for ongoing monitoring, research and evaluation to fully understand their potential impact on public health and safety”. Today’s report looks into “the elements needed to support evidence-based policymaking in this complex domain”.

What forms of cannabis regulation are under consideration in Europe? What types of cannabis are controlled? Are cosmetic and wellness products containing cannabis legal? These are some of the questions answered in the EMCDDA report.