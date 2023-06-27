Ukraine: EU sends 500 power generators in response to Nova Kakhovka dam breach

Following assistance already provided to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and humanitarian partners, the EU is now deploying 500 power generators in Ukraine from its rescEU stockpile hosted by Poland in the aftermath of the Nova Kakhovka dam breach. The generators – a statement reads – will be used to restore critical infrastructure such as water pumping stations and sewage stations in the affected areas of southern Ukraine. Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam was yet another outrageous attack on critical civilian infrastructure by Russia with catastrophic consequences to the environment and local communities. Entire villages have been swept away, people are left without access to water and electricity. As part of our emergency response to this disaster, we are mobilising our rescEU strategic reserves hosted by Poland to deliver 500 power generators to Ukraine. I also want to thank all European countries who immediately offered assistance to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We continue working hand in hand with the Ukrainian authorities to provide emergency assistance to the affected populations, for as long as it’s needed”.