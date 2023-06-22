EU Commission: 1.5 billion to Kyiv for wages, pensions, hospitals and schools. Von der Leyen, “at Ukraine’s side”

The European Commission has today paid €1.5 billion to Ukraine under the Macro-Financial Assistance package, the European Commission said in a statement. The financing is part of the Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA)+ package for Ukraine, worth up to €18 billion in total. This instrument will help Ukraine to “continue paying wages and pensions, and keep essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people”, the Commission explained. In addition, the funding will allow Ukraine to “ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia” such as “energy infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, roads and bridges”. According to Brussels, “today’s payment comes after the Commission found on 23 April that Ukraine continued to make satisfactory progress towards implementing the agreed policy conditions and complied with reporting requirements”. “Europe keeps its word. The disbursement of another €1.5 billion for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance will help Ukraine keeping its services and infrastructure afloat. More will come. We just proposed steady financial support for Ukraine until 2027. Because we are in this for the long haul and we will stand at Ukraine’s side in its brave fight for freedom”, said European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.