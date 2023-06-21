Council: towards a new law to protect media freedom, pluralism and independence in Europe

The ambassadors of the EU member states approve the EU Council’s position on a new law to protect media freedom, pluralism and independence in Europe. This has been said by the EU Council in a statement. The European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) will lay down “a common framework for media services in the EU internal market” with measures “aimed at protecting journalists and media providers from political interference”. The law mentions the “responsibility of the member states to guarantee the plurality, independence and proper functioning of public media providers”. It establishes “the scope of the European Board for Media Services”. It “strengthens the protection of journalists and journalistic sources” and “limits the use of coercive measures”, such as spyware for the purpose of obtaining information. It “ensures that member states are able to adopt stricter or more detailed rules than those set out in relevant parts of the EMFA”. The law “broadens the scope of the requirements on transparency” both for transparency of ownership and state advertising. The regulations provide “clearer rules on the relationship between very large online platform providers and media service providers”. A new European Board for Media Services is proposed. “I am very pleased that the EU member states have reached this agreement. Media freedom is fundamental to democratic society, yet it faces increasing threats, both from within the EU and abroad”, Parisa Liljestrand, Swedish Minister for Culture, stated on behalf of the current presidency of the EU.