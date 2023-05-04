Serbia: Belgrade, shooting at school. Archbishop Nemet, “no child should experience violence”

After the tragic accident that was yesterday’s shooting at the “Vladislav Eibnikar” school in Belgrade, mgr. Ladislav Nemet, archbishop of Belgrade, expressed condolences “to all those who lost their beloved children in this terrible tragedy” and pointed out that his thoughts and his prayers “are with all the parents, teachers, students and all the other people who have been affected”. “To the innocent souls, the killed students and the school’s janitor, may the Lord grant peace and hope in the blessed Resurrection, and to all the families, relatives and friends may He grant strength and comfort in these difficult times”, the prelate stated. The archbishop of Belgrade’s firm belief is that “no child should experience violence, especially at school, a place that should be a safe and exciting place for learning and growing”. According to mgr. Nemet, “this tragedy reminds everyone of the importance of radical measures for the prevention of violence at school and among young people”. In addition, Nemet urged the priests to pray for all the victims of the tragedy at Mass.