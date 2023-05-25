United Kingdom: mgr. McAleenan against the “Illegal Migration Bill”. The refugee policy “must give priority to people’s dignity”

(London) “The Archbishop of Canterbury’s comments in The Times embody our belief as Christians that all human persons are made in the image and likeness of God. As such, refugee policy must prioritise the dignity of everyone who is driven from their homeland”. With these words written in a release, mgr. Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, voiced the Catholic Bishops’ support for the campaign upheld by the Anglican primate, Justin Welby, against the “Illegal Migration Bill”. It is the controversial bill of law put forward by the Conservative Party under which those who illegally enter the United Kingdom will be expelled to Rwanda or to a third country, will be banned from any future attempt at entering the UK, and will be forbidden from ever applying for a British passport throughout their lives. The law is being discussed over these days by the House of Lords, the second chamber of Westminster Parliament, and the Anglican primate, Justin Welby, who harshly criticised it, also suggested a number of amendments to change it. Also today, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the latest figures on migration, which show that the Government’s tough refugee policy did not stop the arrival of 606,000 foreigners, who came to study, work or flee conflict, a record-breaking number that is 20% higher than last year’s 504,00 arrivals.