EU-Moldova: civilian mission to strengthen the security of the country. Threats to stability from Russian war in Ukraine

(Brussels) The European Council is today launching the EU Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova under the Common Security and Defence Policy “to enhance the resilience of the security sector in the country”. According to a statement from Brussels, the aim of the mission, formally established on 24 April 2023 at the request of Moldova’s authorities, is to “contribute to the strengthening of Moldova’s crisis management structures and to enhance its resilience to hybrid threats, including cybersecurity, and countering foreign information manipulation and interference”. To this end, the mission will provide advice at strategic level and identify the needs for capacity building to respond to threats. The war in Ukraine and the Russian threat have tipped the balance in favour of the decision. The Head of Mission will be Cosmin Dinescu. The Civilian Operation Commander will be Stefano Tomat (EU’s External Action Service). “The efforts to destabilise the Republic of Moldova have noticeably increased since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine”, according to the European Council, and “represent a direct threat to the stability and security of the external borders of the EU”.