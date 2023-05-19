G7: Michel (European Council), “we will restrict trade in Russian diamonds” and “our support for Ukraine will not waver”

“We are now focused on shutting the door on loopholes and continuing to cut Russia off from critical supplies. We will restrict trade in Russian diamonds. Russian diamonds are not forever and we will lay out openly and frankly why these sanctions are necessary and justified”. It was said by the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. “To reduce the profits that Russia makes by exporting diamonds, we will keep closely working together to restrict trade in and use of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia” and “coordinate future measures, including through tracing technologies”, the G7 leaders said in a joint statement. “Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not tire in our commitment to mitigate the impact of Russia’s illegal actions on the rest of the world”, the statement says. Then, the leaders agreed on new measures against Russia: “We are imposing further sanctions and measures to increase the costs to Russia and those who are supporting its war effort. And we are taking steps to support partners worldwide as they navigate the suffering caused by the Russia’s war, including through humanitarian assistance”. According to the G7 leaders, these are initiatives “to ensure that Russia’s illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law”.