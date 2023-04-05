Holy Land: Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, “escalating violence and mounting obstacles faced by Christians”

“Our prayer is redoubled this Holy Week for the entire Christian community spread out across the Holy Land. We share deeply the concern expressed by the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches for the escalating violence which has engulfed the region; for the mounting obstacles being faced by local Christians, which include attacks on holy sites and restriction of access to some of their most ancient liturgies such as the Palm Sunday Procession”. Thus begins the statement written by UK Bishops Declan Lang and Nicholas Hudson, responsible for the International Affairs department of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. In it, the Bishops add their voices to those of the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in the Holy Land “for the international community to work cooperatively” to “help secure the safety, access, and religious freedom for the resident Christian community”. “We reaffirm our commitment to support their efforts to enable justice and peace to reign in the land of Christ’s birth, death, and resurrection”, Bishop Lang and Bishop Hudson said in their statement. “Through Christ’s resurrection, we have the blessed assurance of the Almighty’s gracious providence through the Holy Spirit, a source of divine power that is able to sustain us today, just as it sustained Jerusalem’s first Christians those many centuries ago”.