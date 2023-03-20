EU: Comece and Fafce sign a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in family policies

Families and bishops together in Europe. Today, Monday 20th March, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (Comece) and the Federation of Catholic Family Association in Europe (Fafce) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen their cooperation in the area of family policies across the European Union. The agreement – as reported by Comece in a release – was signed by card. Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of Comece, and by Vincenzo Bassi, president of Fafce. “It is essential to support families and look at the problems they have to face”, card. Hollerich said. “We are grateful for the service rendered by Fafce to the Church in Europe”, the cardinal added. “It’s no coincidence that this agreement was reached during the Synodal Path. Together, on the background of a more broken and individualistic society, we wish to contribute to the common good”. With this agreement, “both organisations will benefit from their mutual expertise”, Comece writes. “Fafce will strengthen its relations with the leaders of the Catholic Church in the European Union by taking part as an observer in the meetings of the Comece Commission on Social Affairs. The bishops of the European Union will benefit from the basic experience in family policies provided by the many national organisations that are members of Fafce”. “This Memorandum – Vincenzo Bassi, president of Fafce, comments – is an example of the way the Christian pastors and families and the family associations may walk together and join forces to find new ways to communicate the beauty of family life as well as calling on the European institutions to regard the key role of the family as a constitutive element of the future”.