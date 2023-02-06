Turkey-Syria quake: EU civil protection, ten search and rescue teams mobilised

“In an immediate response, the European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams following” a request by Turkey “to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism”. Josep Borrell and Janez Lenarcic, on behalf of the European Union, said this in a joint statement following the earthquake that has struck Turkey and Syria. They explained that “ten urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania to support the first responders on the ground. Italy and Hungary have also offered their rescue teams. The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in direct contact” with the Turkish authorities “to coordinate further support if needed”. The EU’s Copernicus satellite system “has also been activated to provide emergency mapping services”. The EU’s foreign policy chief and crisis management commissioner said the EU “is also ready to support those affected in Syria, which has also reported casualties, through its humanitarian assistance programmes”. “Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and the brave first responders working to save lives”.