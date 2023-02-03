Germany: protection of Creation and solar energy, photovoltaic panels on church roofs in the Diocese of Münster

Soon there may be more solar panels on the roofs of churches in the Diocese of Münster. The Diocese, as the ecclesiastical supervisory authority, has indeed announced that it will approve such systems in its North Rhine-Westphalia territories: “The use of renewables makes a valuable contribution to the preservation of Creation, which is part of the mission of the Christian churches”, a press release reads. Solar panels can also be approved in open spaces and on secular community buildings. Two ecclesial institutions have already embraced the “solar revolution” in the town of Werne: the public canteen of the Chapel of St. Konrad and the Parish of St. Christophorus. With a view to further developing climate protection and climate justice measures, the experience of the Diocese of Münster is emblematic. The Parish of St. Christophorus in Werne, which switched to solar energy over a year ago, makes a real contribution to climate protection. This achievement, made possible by solar technology, was preceded by an evaluation and awareness-raising process by the Parish Council and its “Preservation of Creation” Committee, which began more than three years ago. “For us, there is only one Planet. And it is our job to keep it habitable for future generations and all creatures”, Parish Council President Marianne Schäper-Mürmann said, highlighting the importance of “producing solar energy for direct use”. This procedure, “in addition to the undeniable economic and environmental benefits, has fiscal advantages linked to the storage and sale of the energy produced, which can be fed into the public grid”.