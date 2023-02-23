Ukraine: national demonstration in Belgium, “immediate ceasefire and peace talks”. Participation of Pax Christi, Sant’Egidio, Greenpeace

“Europe for peace and solidarity – Stop the war in Ukraine”. This is the slogan of the national demonstration organized by the platform “Europe for Peace and Solidarity” on Sunday, 26 February, in Brussels, one year after the start of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Departure will be at 13.00 from Gare du Nord station. “The war in Ukraine has cost too many lives and brought too much destruction. It is the responsibility and duty of States and peoples to commit to de-escalation and support” peace talks. “For the Ukrainian people, but also for humanity and the planet, which cannot endure this war any longer. War absorbs political attention and resources vital to a just and sustainable future”, the organisers said in their appeal. These include Pax Christi, Agir pour la Paix, Sant’Egidio, Greenpeace, Amitié Sans Frontieres. Despite different analyses of the conflict, the signatories “are united in calling on Russia and Ukraine to observe an immediate ceasefire and to engage in peace talks. We stand with those who reject the logic of war, in Ukraine, in Russia and around the world”. Also, they express their “solidarity with the Ukrainian people and all those suffering from the war. We condemn violence against civilians and war crimes. Anyone fleeing the war must be given a dignified welcome. Conscientious objectors have the right to asylum”.