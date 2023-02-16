EU Parliament: Qatargate, ambitious measures and quick progress to prevent corruption. A transparent decision-making process

In closing its plenary session earlier today, the European Parliament passed two resolutions on the issue of transparency and integrity in the EU decision-making process. “Following up on the measures requested by Parliament in December 2022 and welcoming the recent decision by Parliament’s President and political group leaders as a necessary first step” – a release from Strasbourg explains – the MEPs reiterate that they will show “zero tolerance for corruption in any shape and at any level” and insist that Parliament must show “unequivocal unity and unwavering resolve” in this regard. The resolution about how to follow on the measures requested by the EU Parliament to strengthen the integrity of the European institutions has been passed with 401 votes for, 3 votes against and 133 abstentions. The text of the resolution lists the areas that need to be further improved: “A better implementation of the Code of Conduct, including financial sanctions in case of breaches, the introduction of more sanctionable activities”; “a ban on any remunerated activities that could create a conflict of interest with an MEP’s mandate”; “an approval process for trips paid by third countries and additional vetting for MEPs’ assistants and Parliament staff working in sensitive policy fields, particularly in foreign affairs, security and defence”; “the Advisory Committee on the Conduct of Members should be reformed to fill in for the independent EU Ethics Body until it is in place”. Moreover: “asset declarations by MEPs at the beginning and end of each mandate, and more information about side jobs”.