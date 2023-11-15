United Kingdom: Supreme Court rules migrants’ deportation to Rwanda unlawful. The Catholic Bishops’ satisfaction

“I am greatly relieved that the proposal to send those seeking asylum to Rwanda has been ruled unlawful. This was a policy that ignored the innate human dignity of those seeking sanctuary”: with these words, Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migrants for the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, commented the decision of the last court of appeal of the British legislation to say no to the deportation plan of Rishi Sunak’s government. According to the Court, there is a real risk for those who, having been deported to Rwanda, are then repatriated to their native countries where they could be tortured and persecuted. Such ruling is the last step in a long legal battle, led by the charities that help migrants. “We will continue to advocate for an immigration system that places the human person at its centre”, Bishops McAleenan went on. “It is important to recognise the wonderful work of Catholic charities and civil society organisations that do so much to help migrants and refugees when they come to the UK. We will continue to pray for those who are on the move, as well as for the government that it will respect this ruling and respond to the needs of migrants and asylum seekers in a way that fully upholds their human dignity”.