EU Commission: additional €110 million in humanitarian aid to support war-stricken Ukrainians

Janez Lenarčič (Photo European Commission)

“As Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, the humanitarian situation in the country remains dire. The onset of winter poses further challenges to the already vulnerable communities impacted by the war”. It is against this backdrop that the EU Commission announced a new allocation of €110 million in humanitarian aid, of which €100 million will go to operations in Ukraine and €10 million to support Ukrainian refugees and host communities in Moldova. “This new funding will help the EU’s humanitarian partners to provide essential services like cash assistance, food, water, shelter, healthcare, psychosocial support and protection”. The latest allocation brings the total for EU humanitarian aid in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine to €843 million.

“In light of last year’s deliberate attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the EU is also prioritising emergency energy support by deploying a further 84 power generators from its rescEU strategic reserves. Overall, more than 5,000 power generators have been sent to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism”. In addition, the EU is coordinating donations from the private sector to deliver crucial energy equipment to Ukraine.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “As Russia’s missiles wreak havoc in Ukraine”, the international community “must be ready to assist the most vulnerable people affected during harsh winter months”.