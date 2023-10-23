EU Parliament: Brussels, meeting on “European Solidarity Corps and Civil Service in Europe”. Mgr. Treanor (nuncio) and father Barrios (Comece)will be attending too

Tomorrow, October 24th, the European movement, the Focolare Movement and the International Association of Caterinati (Roman Group) will hold an initiative on “European Solidarity Corps and Civil Service in Europe”, in the premises of the European Parliament in Brussels. The initiative is related to the “Europa Experience – David Sassoli” in Rome (a link to stream the event will be available on the promoters’ websites). “With the tragic reappearance of war events on the borders of Europe and terrorist deeds, even in Paris and Brussels over the last few days, building bridges of dialogue and solidarity in Europe and in the third countries by investing oi the new generations is even more essential and strategic. We believe – the promoters stated – that having experiences of volunteering or social service must become a constituent element of European citizenship. Because taking care of each other, of the Creation and civil cohabitation promotes fraternity and social cohesion, and it also makes the political project of the United States of Europe grow from below”.

The European Solidarity Corps (ESC) is a EU-funded volunteer programme for young Europeans aged 18 to 30. They are “projects for solidarity, cooperation, education to peace, as well as homing and social rehabilitation of refugees and migrants, assistance to disabled and elderly people, environmental protection, conservation of artistic and cultural heritage, which are an important experience for personal growth and for the development of a stauncher European identity”.

The meeting will be opened, on behalf of the promoters, by Pier Virgilio Dastoli, president of the European Movement Italy, by Jesús Morán, co-president of the Focolare Movement, and by Aldo Bernabei, president of the Roman group of the Association of Caterinati. The apostolic nuncio to the European Union, mgr. Noël Treanor, is expected to give a speech too, and the meeting will be attended by the secretary general of Comece, father Manuel Barrios Prieto, too.