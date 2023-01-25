EU Commission: initiative on social dialogue. Ensuring trade unions are consulted, strengthening the role of trade unions

The EU Commission is proposing a recommendation of the European Council that sets out how EU countries can further strengthen social dialogue and collective bargaining at national level. The Commission also presents a Communication on reinforcing and promoting social dialogue at EU level. Social partners were closely involved in preparing these initiatives. The EU Council’s proposed recommendation calls the member states to: Ensure the consultation of social partners on the design and implementation of economic, employment and social policies according to national practices; Encourage social partners to look at new forms of work and atypical employment, and to communicate widely about the benefits of social dialogue and on any collective agreements put in place; Enable an increase in workers and employers’ organisations’ capacity, for instance ensuring they have access to relevant information and ensuring support from national governments. The EU Council’s proposed recommendation fully respects national traditions as well as the social partners’ autonomy. ”, the EU Commission points out.