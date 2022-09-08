Europe: Heritage Days are back. 50,000 events on the agenda, focus on sustainability

(Foto SIR/European Commission)

September is the month of the European Heritage Days, a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Commission since 1999, aimed at “bringing citizens together and highlighting the European dimension of cultural heritage”, the pan-European institution explains in a statement. This year, some 50,000 events will be held over the next weeks, aimed at “recognising the value of a common European heritage and the need to preserve it for present and future generations”. The theme chosen for the 2022 edition is “Sustainable Heritage” to “promote the active role of communities in building a more sustainable and resilient future for European heritage, in the context of environmental changes and related risks”, a statement from Strasbourg explains. The programme features activities (exhibitions, workshops, performances, guided tours) that focus on ways “to safeguard cultural heritage by preserving and restoring historic buildings”. “The Council of Europe has contributed to shaping a common legal environment in Europe for biodiversity, landscape management and spatial planning”, said Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe. The topic “couldn’t be more relevant”, Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Culture, added. These Days will be “a great opportunity to raise awareness on the environmental risks our shared heritage is facing”.