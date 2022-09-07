Pope Francis: audience, “today we are living through a world war, let us stop, please!”

“Today we are living through a world war, let us stop, please!”. At the end of today’s audience, following the greetings to the Italian-speaking faithful, Pope Francis made yet another appeal for peace referring twice to the “martyred” and “dear Ukrainian people”. After his traditional greetings to the elderly, to young people, and to the newlyweds – “they are many, and above all to the many sick people who are present here, to whom I express my closeness and my affection”, Pope Francis said: “I do not forget the martyred Ukraine. There are some flags”. “Faced with all the war scenarios of our time, I urge everyone to be a peacebuilder and to pray that thoughts and projects of peace and reconciliation may spread throughout the world”, the Pope exhorted: “Today we are living through a world war, let us stop, please! Let us pray. We entrust the victims of every war to the Virgin Mary, particularly the dear Ukrainian people”.