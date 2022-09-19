Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Welby, “her service to so many people had its foundation in her following Christ”

(Foto ANSA/SIR)

“The pattern for many leaders is to be exalted in life and forgotten after death. The pattern for all who serve God is that death is the door to glory. Her Late Majesty famously declared on a 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the Nation and Commonwealth. Rarely has such a promise been so well kept!”. With these words, Anglican Primate Justin Welby began his sermon for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The Archbishop of Canterbury praised the monarch’s faith and the fact that throughout her life she has always been committed to service. She was a rare example of Christian leadership since leaders usually go after fame and success. The Anglican Primate also said that King Charles shares the same love for God and the same love for his people as his mother. In today’s readings, we have heard Jesus say: “I am the way, the truth and the life. Her Late Majesty’s example was not set through her position or her ambition, but through whom she followed”, the Archbishop of Canterbury went on to say: “I know His Majesty shares the same faith and hope in Jesus Christ as his mother; the same sense of service and duty. In 1953, the Queen began her Coronation with silent prayer, just there at the High Altar. Her allegiance to God was given before any person gave allegiance to her. Her service to so many people in this nation, the Commonwealth and the world, had its foundation in her following Christ”.