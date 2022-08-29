Serbia: death of mgr. Slavko Vecerin, bishop of Subotica. Funeral service on September 1st

(Foto Diocesi di Subotica)

In today’s press release, the diocese of Subotica told about the demise of mgr. Slavko Vecerin, the local bishop, who died in “Mercy” nursing home in Kikindi, in the diocese of Zrenjanin. The funeral service for the dead prelate will be held in the cathedral of St Theresa of Avila, in Subotica, on September 1st. The 65-year-old bishop of Subotica had been seriously ill since he had suffered a stroke on August 3rd. Born in Subotica on June 6th 1957, mgr. Vecerin held several posts in the clergy of the diocese of the same name, including that of vicar general. He was ordained bishop on November 20th 2020. In his message of condolence for the demise of mgr. Vecerin, mgr. Stanislav Hocevar, the archbishop of Belgrade who is also metropolitan of the diocese of Subotica, defines the sad news as “God’s special visit on your diocese through the rebirth in heaven of your angel of the church, bishop Slavko”. “The death of our beloved pastor of the local Church – mgr. Hocevar goes on – makes us look again to God, the only Saviour of the world”, as he reflects on the “life full of surprises, the unpredictability and reality of deep secrets”.