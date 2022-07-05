Romania: in Bucharest and Baia Mare, summer programmes for Ukrainian refugee children

(Foto Caritas Bucarest)

In Romania, hundreds of Ukrainian refugee children keep on with their schooling in summer too: Caritas Bucharest and the Greek Catholic Caritas of Maramureș have worked out summer programmes for them. In Bucharest, 280 Ukrainian refugee children will be taking part in a project called “Summer Together”. They are 6 to 14 years old, and, in July, with the help of 35 young volunteers from Romania, Ukraine, Italy and Spain, they will play and take part in drawing, painting and other manual activities. In addition, one hundred refugee children from Ukraine will be attending remedial summer school programmes in a project supported by Caritas Bucharest and the “St Joseph” Roman Catholic college in Bucharest: with the help of a few Ukrainian teachers, in July and August they will be attending courses in Ukrainian and English language and maths. These children will receive school materials, drinks and snacks. “Every week, Caritas Bucharest helps more than 2,500 refugees from Ukraine: approximately 800 families receive food, toiletries, courses in Romanian languages, and consultancy. About 300 people have special needs – pregnant women, women with young children, disabled people – and receive meal tickets”, Marius Cocuți, director of Caritas Bucharest, states to SIR. In Baia Mare too, the Ukrainian children who have fled the war are attending “Summer School”, a project supported by the Greek Catholic Caritas of Maramureș. With the help of a Ukrainian teacher and a psychologist, they will play and attend remedial summer school programmes.