EU Commission: annual report on implementation of Recovery and Resilience Facility published. Programme “well on track”

(Foto: Commissione Ue)

18 months after the introduction of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the European Commission has today adopted the “Review Report”, which shows that “major headway has been made in the implementation of the Facility” and that “the ambitious reform and investment agenda of Member States is well on track”. The 31-page report is divided into three sections. The first section examines the “progress” made so far in achieving the six policy pillars in the RRF Regulation with numerous examples of the investments and reforms financed in the 25 national recovery and resilience plans adopted so far. “All plans exceed the 37% climate target, with some Member States using more than half of their allocation in support of climate objectives”, the report reads. Overall, climate expenditure amounts to about 40% and digital expenditure to about 26%. The second section focuses on the way forward to tackle the challenges lying ahead, particularly the energy crisis, and shows how the Facility will help deliver on the REPowerEU objectives, through strong reforms. Progress made in the implementation of recovery and resilience plans in different Member States is shown on an interactive Scoreboard.