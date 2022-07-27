Ukraine: 3.9 million requests for temporary protection in Europe since war began

According to the weekly update released by the European Agency for Asylum (EUAA) on asylum and temporary protection applications in the EU (including Norway and Switzerland) in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, 48,802 temporary protection applications were lodged from 18 to 24 July, 91% of which were made by Ukrainian citizens. Under the Council Regulation, requests for temporary protection can be lodged by Ukrainian nationals residing in Ukraine before 24 February 2022, as well as by some categories of nationals of other third countries and stateless persons who were previously residing in Ukraine. Indeed, among the requests for protection received were also those of 181 Nigerians, 148 Russians, and 127 Moroccans. Over the same period, there were also 252 asylum applications lodged by Ukrainian nationals who crossed into an EU country. In this first half of 2022, Ukraine was the 4th country in terms of the number of asylum applications lodged in an EU country. From 24 February to 19 July 2022, 9.6 million Ukrainians have fled their country (source: UNHCR); 7.3 million have crossed into neighbouring European countries. Approximately, 3.9 million people have registered in Europe under the temporary protection scheme since the start of the war on 24 July, and 23,500 people have applied for asylum. 3.8 million people have crossed back to Ukraine. And 6.3 million people are internally displaced in the country (source: IOM).