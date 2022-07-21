Comece: annual report for 2021. Card. Hollerich, “May the Conference on the Future of Europe bear fruit that meets the citizens’ expectations”

The annual report that describes the work done by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union in 2021 is now available on line. “However long the night, the day is sure to come, with light, with hope. 2021 was just that, a year of hope”, the president of Comece, card. Jean-Claude Hollerich, writes in his foreword to the report. After the great uncertainties caused by Covid, 2021 was a year of hope, because “the circumstances created by the pandemic had made it very clear for everyone that we need to join forces in solidarity and fraternity”. And also because the Conference on the Future of Europe “has gone through its most important stage, that of people’s participation”. And in this stage Comece too played a very proactive role, through multiple initiatives and mainly by trying to involve young people, “the real future of Europe”, explains Hollerich, who makes a wish: “May the Conference on the Future of Europe bear fruit that meets the citizens’ expectations”. The brochure provides a roundup of the events that saw Comece working as a promoter or as a participant in many events, as well as a summary of the positions held, first and foremost with the Conference, as well as in its dialogue with the institutions, under article 17 of the Treaties, about migration and asylum, in the area of ethics, research and healthcare, about the challenges of ecology and sustainability, and then again in the field of fundamental rights and socioeconomic issues, or the external role of the EU, education and culture, freedom of religion, youth policies. This year of work involved an expenditure of 1,108,026 euros’, the report says, funds “coming only from the contributions of the Bishops’ Conferences that are members of Comece”.