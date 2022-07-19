European Trade Unions: 38 million EU workers cannot afford a holiday. 8 million are Italians

More than 38 million workers in Europe will be unable to afford a week’s holiday this summer. This is according to the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), which released the data together with a statement: “The cost-of-living crisis is adding pressure on working people, with increasing numbers reporting a struggle to make ends meet and putting holidays even further out of reach”. The data shows that the share of workers who cannot afford a holiday has increased in 11 countries since 2019. At the same time, the profit share of European companies has also increased, “meaning executives and shareholders hoarded more money among themselves to the detriment of workers”. There is a wage emergency in Europe that is likely to worsen as prices continue to rise. The highest shares of workers who cannot afford a holiday are in Romania (57%), followed by Greece (43.4%), and Lithuania (41%). As for Italy, out of a population of 36.5 million workers, 8 million will not go on holiday, and at least 5.2 million are at risk of poverty. In absolute terms, this is the highest number. Working poor are 4.6 million in Spain and 4.1 million in France. The ETUC reiterates the need for a “pay rise” for “a holiday shouldn’t be a luxury”.