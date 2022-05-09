Future of Europe Conference: final document available on the online Platform. 335 pages of reform proposals

(Foto SIR/Parlamento europeo)

The report on the final outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe that will be presented today to the Presidents of the three EU institutions – Council, Commission and Parliament – is available on the online Platform of the Conference. It is these three institutions that had launched this new, unique and innovative process on 9 May 2021, to debate and plan the future of our Union with the contribution of both citizens and institutions.

The 335-page document, which will also be available in Italian, brings together the proposals and the highlights of this participatory democracy experience. In a nutshell, it explains “the architecture of the Conference”, how citizens contributed to the process (through the Platform, the European and National Panels, and the events organized in Europe this year), the functioning of the Plenary, and the context in which the recommendations that are now part of the final report were agreed on – by consensus. The Annexes, however, include the recommendations that were developed by the European and National Citizens’ Panels. “The three EU Institutions now need to examine how to follow up on the concerns, ambitions, and ideas expressed”, the Executive Board said in its final considerations. Indeed, “concrete EU action” is needed. And in autumn 2022, citizens will meet again to assess whether the Institutions have lived up to their commitment to listen to them. As of today, it is no longer possible to contribute ideas and events through the Conference Platform.