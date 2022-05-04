State of the Union: “A Europe fit for the next generation?”, three days on the EU in Fiesole-Florence. 30 events, 130 speakers

The 12th edition of the State of the Union, which will take place on 5-7 May next, is about to start. It will be held at different venues, namely Badia Fiesolana, Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, and Villa Salviati, the seat of the European University Institute, which organises this high-level event to reflect on the European Union. The theme for the 2022 edition, which will take place in a hybrid format, is “A Europe Fit for the Next Generation?”. The over 30 events scheduled and 130 guest speakers will explore 5 macro subjects: sustainability and resilience; democracy and the rule of law; society and migration; crisis and change; and a more just future. The first day will feature a series of parallel round tables, among others, on demography, the digital transition, energy independence, fiscal integration, transport, justice, and international relations, with a look at the changes brought about first by the pandemic and now by the conflict in Ukraine. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will open the work at Palazzo Vecchio on the second day, 6 May. Then Commissioners Elisa Ferreira and Paolo Gentiloni will take the floor in a dialogue with two journalists, respectively ANSA Deputy Director Stefano Polli and Peggy Hollinger from the Financial Times. The programme will then feature a series of round tables with renowned guest speakers (including the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell). At the end of the day, Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi di Maio is expected to deliver the closing remarks. The following day, the public will be able to attend a series of events in the gardens and halls of Villa Salviati.