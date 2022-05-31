Council of Europe: “racism and anti-Muslim discrimination” at the focus of a seminar in the context of the Irish presidency

A seminar on racism and anti-Muslim discrimination will be held at the Council of Europe on one of the priorities of the Ireland’s six-month Presidency of the Committee of Ministers, “Fáilte: growing a Europe of welcome, inclusion and diversity”. “Freedom of religion and prohibition of discrimination are fundamental rights protected by the European Convention on Human Rights”, explains Daniel Höltgen, Special Representative of the Secretary General, against Religious Intolerance and Hate Crimes. After a series of events dedicated to anti-Semitism and religious intolerance in 2021, the focus shifts to the discrimination and violations experienced by the Muslim community. The discussion will be fuelled by the speech of Domenica Ghidei Biidu, who, as a member of the Bureau of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI), will explain the general orientation of the ECRI on preventing and fighting racism and anti-Muslim discrimination. Ambassador Mehmet Paçacı will explain the perspective of the OSCE and then Ismat Jahan, Permanent Observer of the Mission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to the European Union will speak on the topic ‘Promoting Intercultural and Interreligious Cooperation: Build Trust, not Walls!’. Then it will be the turn of a few voices from European countries: Zara Mohammed (Muslim Council of Great Britain), Aiman Mazyek (German Muslim Council), Matthias Rohe (Department of Civil Law and Procedure in Germany), Acile Beltaief (Amitié Judéo-Musulmane de France). The event will be held in a hybrid format on 7 June from 9.30am to 1pm.