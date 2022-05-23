Davos forum: Zelensky, “Ukraine doesn’t have much time left, and nobody knows how much time Europe and the world have”

(Photo World Economic Forum)

“For me, every day starts with news about the day’s deaths. Our future will be without them. Every day, our country is losing a lot but not our ideal of freedom. People fight and victory awaits us. we will be a winning country with a population bonded together by the victory”. This is how Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking on day two of the World Economic Summit earlier today, answered Klaus Schwab who had asked him what his dream was. Zelensky started his speech by saying that we are at a “turning point in history”: “It is the time we decide whether brute force will rule the world or not. If it will, then no more World Economic Forums will be needed”. If it won’t, at any rate “we will have to take a different approach” to the way we get ready for and respond to the “evil that one person alone can do”, the same experienced in Sarajevo in 1914 or in Munich in 1938, Zelensky recalled. We need to be ready and be faster and more pre-emptive, the president explained. With its courage, Ukraine has set a historical precedent, but if preventative sanctions, “unprecedented sanctions”, had been in place, they would have been persuasive enough. Equally “unprecedented shall be the attitude in punishing the offenders”. If, in the new world order, an invading country “lost everything”, this would be deterrent enough to prevent situations like the one Ukraine is going through from occurring again, which did not happen in 2014. And, in ending his talk with the one thousand people convened to the Swiss city of Davos, Zelensky stated: “Ukraine doesn’t have much time left, and nobody knows how much time Europe and the world have. The world must stay united when threatened”.