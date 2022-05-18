Ukraine: EU Commission, €248 million to support 5 Member States hosting refugees fleeing the war

(Brussels) Today, the Commission decided to make €248 million available to 5 Member States that were the most affected at the start of the war and “have been hosting a large number of refugees to support their reception and border management systems”. The decision follows the 9 April global pledging event “Stand Up for Ukraine”, where the Commission committed up to €400 million to support refugees from Ukraine in the most affected Member States. This emergency assistance from home affairs funds will support Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. “Member States can use these funds to provide immediate assistance such as food, transport and temporary accommodation to people fleeing Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, while also increasing their capacity to manage the EU’s external borders”. Civil society organisations and local and regional authorities also “play a key role in offering assistance, and Member States will therefore need to ensure that this emergency funding also flows to them”. To ensure that funds are quickly disbursed without a heavy administrative burden, the Commission will release the funding based on results achieved, rather than the actual costs. “To continue supporting initial reception needs as they evolve, the Commission will make available the remaining €152 million after the agreement of the budgetary authority”.