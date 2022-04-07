Ukraine: EU Parliament, full embargo on Russian oil and gas. Delivery of weapons to Ukraine. Special tribunal for war crimes

Strasburgo: sessione di voto in emiciclo (Photo SIR/European Parliament)

(Strasbourg) An immediate full embargo on Russian imports of oil, coal, nuclear fuel and gas. In a resolution adopted at the plenary session in Strasbourg today, MEPs call for further measures against the Russian economy in an attempt to stop the war. The text calls for a special UN tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine. It also calls on EU member states to step up the delivery of weapons to allow Ukraine to defend itself.

In the text, adopted with 513 votes to 22 and 19 abstentions, the European Parliament expresses “indignation over reported atrocities by the Russian armed forces” and “demands that perpetrators of war crimes be held accountable”.

As for the measures related to energy supply, they should be “accompanied by a plan to ensure the EU’s security of energy supply” in the short-term, as well as by a detailed strategy to “roll back sanctions in case Russia takes steps towards restoring Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and completely removes its troops from the territory of Ukraine”.

A broad debate was held in Strasbourg on these issues, considered “ideological” by some and yet likely to severely impact the energy supply and bills of European citizens.