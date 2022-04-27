Council of Europe: Mattarella in Strasbourg, “we must be able to oppose war with a determined will for peace”

(foto di Francesco Ammendola - Ufficio per la Stampa e la Comunicazione della Presidenza della Repubblica)

“War is a voracious, never sated monster. The temptation to multiply conflicts lies behind the military adventure undertaken by Moscow. The devastation brought to the rules of the international community could have a spillover effect if this drift is not stopped immediately”. This is an excerpt from the long speech given by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. The Head of State addressed several issues: the role of the Council of Europe as “the home of Europeans” and the protection of democracy and rights in the 46 Member States. And, of course, he spoke at length about the war provoked by Russia in Ukraine, for which Moscow has been expelled from the CoE. “We must be able to oppose” the war, President Mattarella said, with “a determined will for peace. Otherwise, we will be overwhelmed”. “Just as a war that wants to be a blitzkrieg does not achieve its aim, so too peace is the fruit of a patient and unstoppable spiritual movement and practical cooperation between the peoples, of the ability to move from confrontation and the arms race to dialogue and to a controlled, balanced reduction of weapons. Peace is the fruit of a stubborn trust in humanity and of a sense of responsibility for humanity itself”. At the end of his address, Mattarella held a discussion with the members of the CoE, who asked him several questions about politics and current affairs.