Ukraine: tents, blankets and humanitarian aids to Moldova, which us taking in the refugees. Lenarcic (EU), “needs are growing exponentially”

“Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24th, the inflow of civilians fleeing Ukraine to reach the neighbouring countries has caused a dramatic increase in humanitarian needs. The EU Commission is working on all fronts to provide emergency assistance to people in need, partly by supporting countries such as the Republic of Moldova in strengthening their response”. This is stated in a release from Brussels. “In addition to the EU’s humanitarian funds provided so far, a humanitarian operation will be launched in Moldova this week too through the European Humanitarian Response Capacity (EHRC) to improve response on the field”. Such operation consists in setting up a storage area in Chisinau and delivering over 1,200 tents owned by the EU and 4 thousand blankets for the people that had to leave their homes because of the conflict. Such delivery is reaching Moldova by setting up a humanitarian airlift of the European Union that carries the cargo. The delivery and deployment of humanitarian supplies are entirely funded by the European Union, they point out. Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, stated: “With Russia’s military attack against Ukraine taking place in a devastating, brutal manner, the affected civilians’ humanitarian needs are growing exponentially. To be able to provide a lifeline to all those in need, all the capacities available must be mobilised. This is the reason why in addition to funds we are also providing actual operation support” to the countries bordering on Ukraine that are taking in the refugees.