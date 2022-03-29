Austria: Star Singers, 2022 humanitarian campaign raised €15.3 million

Despite movement restrictions being still in place over the Christmas time, the money raised through the Star Singers’ 2022 campaign in Austria was €15.3 million, which represents an increase of 14.5%. A further boost to donations has come from the crisis in Ukraine. The Dreikönigsaktion (DKA – Three Kings Action) could rely on the commitment of about 80,000 young singers who walked, either physically or virtually, the Austrian streets for the people in need around the world. The Katholischen Jungschar (KJS), the Austrian Catholic Youth Association that runs the Star Singers and coordinates the DKA, uses the money raised to finance around 500 international projects each year. KJS President Teresa Millesi said in a press release today: “Because of the pandemic, it has not been so easy to bring the Christmas message of peace from house to house this year”. However, the war in Ukraine shows how important it is “to maintain peace and solidarity in the whole world. Thank you so much to all those who are contributing to this”. The Epiphany’s Action brought to light the difficult situation of Austrian children, already affected by two years of lockdowns and health restrictions: “they are constantly hearing and watching depressing news – first two years of pandemic and now the war in Ukraine”. Even “the threat of global warming, which disproportionately affects future generations, is omnipresent in the news which the little ones cannot understand and for which they suffer”. In this sense, being a Star Singer allows children and young people to participate in a “charity marathon” and “contribute to a true peace effort”.