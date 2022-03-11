Ukraine: Msgr. Graubner (Czech Bishops’) calls on Patriarch Kirill to use his influence to stop the war

(Bratislava) – “We Christians have a common faith in Jesus Christ, God who became man and gave human beings a new dignity. Man is not only the image of God, but also a brother or sister of the Son of God”, reads the letter addressed by Msgr. Jan Graubner, president of the Czech Bishops’ Conference to Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church. “The current invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and the conflict among the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Belarus is in direct contradiction to our faith that declares that we share the same dignity, that we are brothers and sisters”. Msgr. Graubner appeals to the Patriarch on behalf of all Bohemian and Moravian bishops, asking him to use his influence and take steps to put an immediate stop to the war. “Violence is not an argument and we do not want any war. We are obliged to search jointly for solutions that would lead to the restoration of peace and justice”. The bishops of all dioceses in the Czech Republic keep publishing short videos with messages of hope these days, inviting the inhabitants of the country to show their solidarity with Ukrainian people in a concrete way.