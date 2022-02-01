EU Commission: a European plan to defeat cancer. A webinar tomorrow with a focus on prevention and women’s treatments

Tomorrow, February 2nd, the EU Commission will outline the EU’s measures to fight women’s cancer at an online event, as part of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. In the runup to the event, the commissioner for health and food safety, Stella Kyriakides, stated: “When we launched the ‘Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan’ a year ago, we committed to allocating substantial resources to address the worrying inequalities that people have to deal with in terms of access to prevention, treatment and care all over the European Union. In 2020 alone, over 550,000 women died of cancer and over 1.2 million women were diagnosed with the disease. Cancers that mostly affect women pose special challenges in terms of equal global health access”. With the Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, “we want to make sure that everyone has equal access to treatments, regardless of their gender or of place they live in. Our Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan is Europe’s roadmap that makes all the difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families”. The first of a yearly series, this event “aims at raising women’s awareness of cancer and announcing the latest measures as part of the European Plan”, which is one of the priority policies of the EU Commission. The meeting will bring together a number of experiences and backgrounds, with the addition of people who have recovered from cancer, political leaders, healthcare professionals and European organisations that work in healthcare. The event will be streamed live here.