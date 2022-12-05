European Year of Youth: “Claim the Future”, 700 participants to take part in closing event at EU Parliament in Brussels tomorrow

The official closure of the European Year of Youth will take place at the European Parliament in Brussels tomorrow. A conference entitled “Claim the Future” will be an opportunity to take stock of the “achievements and reflect on the Year’s legacy”, the Commission said in a statement, as well as to discuss “how youth policy will remain high on the policy agenda”. About 700 people will be attending, including many youths and many political and civil society stakeholders working with young people. “The European Year of Youth has brought new ideas, new bonds, new expectations”, said Commissioner for Youth Mariya Gabriel, who will be attending the event, and “I believe they are here to stay. This year’s legacy will mark a new era of youth engagement in shaping the future”. According to data released by Brussels, more than 8,500 activities have been organized across EU Member States this year. Among the novelties experienced are “several innovative youth participation formats” such as the “Voices” platform or the Youth Policy Dialogues, which gave young people the opportunity to meet with European Commissioners. Key topics on the event’s agenda will include education and mental health. The event will be live streamed.