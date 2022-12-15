Council of Europe: a 50-million action plan for Ukraine. “Resilience, recovery and reconstruction”

(Strasbourg) An action plan for Ukraine worth 50 million euros was adopted today by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. “Resilience, recovery and reconstruction” is the title of the plan worked out in close cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities specifically to “increase the resilience of the public institutions by strengthening democratic governance and the rule of law as well as protecting the fundamental rights of the citizens”, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Pejčinović Burić, explained. Such plan will also support the reforms that Ukraine has planned to make as a candidate for membership of the EU. Support of and aid to Ukraine will still be on the agenda at the forthcoming summit of the Heads of State and Government in Reykjavik, Pejčinović Burić announced. “This is the highest amount ever allocated to an action plan of the Council of Europe for one single country”, the European institution explains in a notice. Constitutional justice, the fight against corruption and money laundering, the development of an independent, effective and reliable judiciary, freedom of expression and of the media, the protection of the rights of ethnical minorities, as well as the protection of children and welfare: these are some of the areas in which the initiatives funded from 2023 to 2026 will move within, initiatives which “will also help the documentation of breaches of rights” and the protection of the rights of displaced and repatriated people, those who have had their lives destroyed or damaged by the war. They will be closely coordinated with those of the EU, the UN and the OSCE.