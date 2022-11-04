COP27: European Commission, “move from ambitious words to concrete actions”. Large EU delegation in Sharm el-Sheikh

At the COP27 starting on Monday, 7 November, in Sharm el-Sheikh, the European Commission will call on the Parties “to take urgent action to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and respect the commitments they made under the Paris Agreement and in the Glasgow Climate Pact adopted last year at COP26”. The Commission will also ask to “move from ambitious words to concrete actions”. Among the points the Commission will put up for discussion is the search for strategies to “facilitate swift access to finance and scale up support for vulnerable countries and communities”, a statement from the Commission reads. “We will work with developed countries to ensure they double financing for adaptation by 2025 compared to 2019 levels, and that they increase climate finance contributions”. The annual target is $100 billion; the EU contributed €23.04 billion in 2021. During COP27, the EU will host over 125 events, both on-site and online, addressing a wide range of climate-related issues, including biodiversity protection, energy security, sustainable finance, and food and water security. President von der Leyen will attend the World Leaders’ Summit that officially opens COP27 (7-8 November). Also on the agenda is the signing of bilateral declarations on forest and climate partnerships and on the clean energy transition. Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans will lead the EU negotiating team. The Commission will also be represented by Commissioners for Energy, Kadri Simson, Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, and Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski.