Romania: Board of the European Conference of Missionary Childhood held in Bucharest to prepare the 2024 meeting

The work meeting of the Board of the European Conference of Missionary Childhood (CEME) started last night with Mass in the premises of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Bucharest, to pave the way to the forthcoming European meeting that will take place in Rumania’s capital in 2024. Held every two years, the meeting brings together the national directors of the Pontifical Society of the Holy Childhood in the European countries. “The theme of the next meeting will be cooperation, and it is the first time CEME is convened in this part of Europe”, father Vincent Goulmy, national director of Missio in the Netherlands, explains to SIR. “Right now, one of our priorities is the holiness of childhood, the sharing of resources, the exchange of experiences, and the identification of problems”, Nancy Camilleri, president of CEME, adds. During the days of the meeting in Bucharest, the Board of CEME will meet mgr. Miguel Maury Buendia, apostolic nuncio to Romania, on 29th November, and some children members of the Missionary Childhood Association, and will visit the monastery of the Discalced Carmelite Fathers in Snagov, which will host the meeting in 2024. The Board meeting will end on Friday. In Romania, so far the Pontifical Society of the Holy Childhood has received about five hundred registrations of children who support the missionaries with their prayers and their good deeds. The more recent subscriptions were reported last October in the Greek-Catholic parish of Târnăveni, where 62 Roma children joined the Pontifical Society.