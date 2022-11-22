EU Parliament: Metsola (President), “we are not perfect but will keep looking for solutions to our common challenges”

(Strasbourg) “The European Parliament today is the only directly-elected and multilingual multipartite transnational Parliament in the world”, went on Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament during the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the EU institution. “Its 705 directly-elected members are the expression of Europe’s public opinion”. Metsola pointed out: “With an illegal war going on in Ukraine that destroys, kills and undermines the political will of a population, we are reminded once again of the importance of supporting the democratic voice that this house represents… It’s important to stop and think about our achievements”. “The achievement that is making our shared space a bit safer, a bit fairer. The creation of a union of rights, values, solidarity, equality, peace, hope”. Finally: “I’m not saying we are perfect. We are not. Our procedures may be frustrating sometimes… Our progress is not always fast enough or deep enough or easy enough. We must keep reforming ourselves, keep pushing for positive change, day after day … Europe is the response to many of the questions that our people ask us. It is a lifestyle and a way of life”. “It is in this capacity that the members of this Parliament meet to vote democratically in Strasbourg every month. It is for respect of human rights that this Parliament fights for the neighbouring peoples who fight for democracy. And it is to honour the current needs of our European citizens hit hard by inflation and by the cost of living that we will keep looking for – again and again – solutions to our common challenges”.