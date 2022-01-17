United Kingdom: after little Gard’s case, “Charlie’s Law” protecting parents’ rights in the making

The case of little Charlie Gard, who died when he was not even one year old, on July 28th 2017, after an exhausting legal battle at court between the health authorities and his parents, who wanted their little one to be transferred to another country to try experimental treatments, is again being talked about in the United Kingdom. Having lost their battle, his parents could not do anything but take Charlie, suffering from a rare genetic syndrome, to die at home because the doctors had considered his condition irreversible and undeserving of further aid. In the meantime, his parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, had a new child, Oliver, and opened a Foundation named after Charlie. Such Foundation, as well as supporting research into the mitochondrial syndrome their little one had been suffering from, is working to produce a bill of law along with doctors, legal and ethics experts, to prevent further long, painful and expensive conflicts between hospitals and families. “Charlie’s law” protects parents’ rights, helps parents get the support they need and proposes references to ethical and independent committees to prevent as much as possible such cases from being brought to court. Under the new law, judges will no longer be able to prevent, without proven clinical reasons, parents from transferring their children abroad in search of treatments. “We do not want other parents to experience traumatic legal controversies with hospitals while they should be spending precious time with their children”, Charlie’s mother Connie recently stated.